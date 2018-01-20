Armenian figure skater comes in 15th at European Championships

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian figure skater Slavik Hayrapetyan took the 16th spot among 24 participants of the free skating program of the European Championships in Moscow, performing in the single men’s event on Friday, January 19.

Earlier, Hayrapetyan took the 14th spot among 36 participants after performing his short program.

As result, the Armenian skater collected a total of 196.63 points to claim the 15th spot.

Hayrapetyan, by the way, broke his own and Armenia's record in the men's singles event.