One billionaire created after every two days: Oxfam
January 22, 2018 - 12:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of billionaires rose at an unprecedented rate of one every two days between March 2016 and March 2017, a new Oxfam report reveals, according to The Standard.
Billionaire wealth has risen by an annual average of 13 percent since 2010 – six times faster than the wages of ordinary workers, which have risen by a yearly average of just two percent.
It takes a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in a United States company slightly over one working day to earn what an ordinary worker makes in a year, the report says.
And it takes just four days for a CEO from one of the top five global fashion brands to earn what a Bangladeshi garment worker will earn in her lifetime.
It takes just four days for a CEO from one of the top five global fashion brands to earn what a Bangladeshi garment worker will earn in her lifetime. In the US, it takes slightly over one working day for a CEO to earn what an ordinary worker makes in a year. It would cost $2.2 billion a year to increase the wages of all 2.5 million Vietnamese garment workers to a living wage.
This is about a third of the amount paid out to wealthy shareholders by the top five companies in the garment sector in 2016.
Top stories
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
The provincial capital of Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province was declared entirely liberated following months-long battles with the IS.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia to send three skiers to 2018 Winter Olympics Three skiers will represent Armenia at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang in South Korea, the National Olympic Committee said.
Tigran Mansurian among at Classical Music Awards winners The ICMA Jury has selected musicians and organizations that have distinguished themselves through outstanding achievements.
VivaCell-MTS reports on growth in traffic, number of calls and messages The growth of internet traffic is conditioned by intensive communication by VivaCell-MTS’ subscribers in social networks.
Now is the best time to do business in Armenia, says PM Karapetyan “One of our main goals is to create the most favorable conditions for doing business in the country,” he was quoted as saying.