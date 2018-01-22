Armenia to send three skiers to 2018 Winter Olympics

PanARMENIAN.Net - Three skiers will represent Armenia at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang in South Korea, the National Olympic Committee said.

According to secretary general of the Armenian Ski Federation Gagik Sargsyan, one Armenian downhill skier has qualified for the games, while another one from the women’s team has been awarded a wild card.

Besides, the men’s Alpine skiing team has also been granted a wild card.

In international sports, the term is perhaps best known in reference to big international sporting events. Countries which fail to produce athletes who meet qualification standards are granted wild cards, which allow them to enter competitors whose proven abilities are below the standard otherwise required. In some cases, wild cards are given to the host nation in order to boost its chances.

Grigoryan added that the chairmen of the federation will soon meet to determine who are getting the wild cards.