Henrikh Mkhitaryan at Arsenal: A ‘brilliant addition’ and ‘match-winner’

PanARMENIAN.Net - Following Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s transfer to Arsenal, football pundits and experts have been analyzing the move from various viewpoints.

Head of Football for the Manchester Evening News Alice McKeegan believes that Mkhitaryan was never really a Jose Mourinho player at Manchester United.

The Armenia international, according to the McKeegan, is an introvert and head coach Mourinho is a coach who bonds with extroverts.

“Mkhitaryan's personality was moot until [Paul] Pogba succumbed to injury, then it became apparent just how much he was dependent on Pogba,” she says.

Former Arsenal forward Ian Wright believes, meanwhile, that the London club have signed a good player in the form of Mkhitaryan but claims that the Gunners were rushed into the deal this month.

Speaking on The Debate on Sky Sports, Wright said: “Mkhitaryan is a top player. I don’t think we saw the best of him at Manchester United but I do believe Arsenal have got a good player.

“He’s still trying to find his feet in England but I’ve seen enough of him when he has played to know he has quality.

“We know Jose Mourinho can get the hump with some players but I hope he can come to Arsenal, a much friendlier environment in terms of management and players, and hopefully he can thrive.”

Arsenal captain Per Mertesacker has hailed the signing of Mkhitaryan as a ‘brilliant addition’ to Arsenal‘s squad.

‘I just want to point out what a brilliant addition I believe he’ll be,’ the Arsenal captain wrote in his programme notes, according to Metro. ‘He’s got all the ingredients to be successful here.’

London Sports Correspondent for AFP Tom Williams has revealed on The Bleacher Report his own thoughts about Mkhitaryan, whose “extraordinary 2015/16 season (23 goals and 25 assists in all competitions) stands as a testament to his credentials as a match-winner.”