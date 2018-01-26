Armenia team boss 'happy with Mkhitaryan's transfer to Arsenal'
January 26, 2018 - 10:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Artur Petrosyan, Henrikh Mkhitaryan's boss with the Armenia national team, claims Manchester United counterpart Jose Mourinho “had a problem” with the player and put too much “pressure” on him to do defensive work — and says he was “very happy” when his country’s star player moved to Arsenal in a swap for Alexis Sanchez, Mirror reports.
The Armenia international joined the Gunners on Monday, January 22 in exchange for Sanchez, ending a see-saw 18-month spell at Old Trafford.
Mkhitaryan was a target for Arsenal before he moved to United in the summer of 2016 but he did not settle into the side and was often left on the sidelines by Mourinho.
Petrosyan said: “I think Henrikh had a problem with the United coach and at Arsenal, it will be another thing and not the same situation. There will not be so much pressure on him defensively.
“Yes, he (Wenger) likes them to play better football. I think Wenger is better for Henrikh.
“I think the (Manchester United) fans liked him. I think that means he did something for the club.
“I am not happy with Mourinho’s decision not to play him, but it is his club, his team — he knows what he wants. It is good he has left.”
Petrosyan added: “We are very happy with this transfer from Manchester United. His style of play will be better suited at Arsenal.
“I only spoke with Miki and I cannot tell you about my talks with Miki because it was between us, but I told you about my impression that I was not happy with Mourinho.”
