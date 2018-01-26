Armenia unveils names of skiers going to the Olympics
January 26, 2018 - 16:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Three skiers - Mikayel Mikayelyan, Katya Galstyan and Ashot Karapetyan - will represent Armenia at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, the National Olympic Committee said.
According to secretary general of the Armenian Ski Federation Gagik Sargsyan, the athletes were chosen based on their ratings.
Two of the three skiers will travel to South Card with a wild card, Sargsyan had said earlier.
In international sports, the term is perhaps best known in reference to big international sporting events. Countries which fail to produce athletes who meet qualification standards are granted wild cards, which allow them to enter competitors whose proven abilities are below the standard otherwise required. In some cases, wild cards are given to the host nation in order to boost its chances.
Top stories
Armenia’s Slavik Hayrapetyan will perform in the men's singles event of the 2018 European Figure Skating Championships.
Real Salt Lake general manager Craig Waibel has provided updates on designated player, forward Yura Movsisyan.
In the 50 meter butterfly event, Barseghyan set a new record for Armenia, and another one for himself in the 100 meter freestyle event.
Armenian grandmaster and world No. 2 Levon Aronian will take part in the five-day King Salman World Rapid and Blitz Championships.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Syrian army, Tahrir al-Sham militants deadlocked in key Idlib city According to a report, the Syrian army is currently involved in a fierce battle with Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham at Abu Dhuhour city
Armenia: 8.6% ready for violent protests if Artsakh settled 'improperly' 8.6% of Armenians are ready to participate in violent protests in the event they disagree with the results of a possible settlement.
Artsakh confirms support for HALO Trust's demining efforts Mayilian reiterated the Artsakh authorities' readiness to support the activities of The HALO Trust in the country in every possible way.
Armenian puts bare hand through boiling ore and is left uninjured (video) In a remarkable footage a foundry worker can be seen putting his hand straight through boiling hot molten metal.