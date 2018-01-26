Armenia unveils names of skiers going to the Olympics

PanARMENIAN.Net - Three skiers - Mikayel Mikayelyan, Katya Galstyan and Ashot Karapetyan - will represent Armenia at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, the National Olympic Committee said.

According to secretary general of the Armenian Ski Federation Gagik Sargsyan, the athletes were chosen based on their ratings.

Two of the three skiers will travel to South Card with a wild card, Sargsyan had said earlier.

In international sports, the term is perhaps best known in reference to big international sporting events. Countries which fail to produce athletes who meet qualification standards are granted wild cards, which allow them to enter competitors whose proven abilities are below the standard otherwise required. In some cases, wild cards are given to the host nation in order to boost its chances.