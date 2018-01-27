Wenger exploring ways to include Mkhitaryan in Arsenal's starting XI
January 27, 2018 - 14:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has revealed he may resort to playing new signing Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan out of position in order to accommodate him in his starting XI, The Independent reports.
Mkhitaryan completed his transfer to the club last week, with Alexis Sanchez moving to Manchester United in exchange.
The Armenian was cup-tied for Arsenal’s recent win over Chelsea in the EFL Cup semi-final second leg, but is in line to feature against Swansea next week.
However, Wenger admitted he is not yet certain on how to fit Mkhitaryan into his team, and said the playmaker could even feature in a “box-to-box” role.
“I think Mkhitaryan can play in all positions in midfield,” Wenger said on Friday. “In a box to box role, certainly not a defensive role or as a holding player, but all the other positions are not out of reach.
“Until now he has played in a wide role but he can certainly absorb that role in a kind of winge r or playmaker. I don’t rule it out for him to become a box to box player.”
Wenger added that he did not sign Mkhitaryan as a replacement for Mesut Ozil, whose Arsenal contract expires at the end of the current season, and instead wants the pair to play together in his team.
Top stories
Armenia’s Slavik Hayrapetyan will perform in the men's singles event of the 2018 European Figure Skating Championships.
Real Salt Lake general manager Craig Waibel has provided updates on designated player, forward Yura Movsisyan.
In the 50 meter butterfly event, Barseghyan set a new record for Armenia, and another one for himself in the 100 meter freestyle event.
Jose Mourinho insists Henrikh Mkhitaryan is not as deserving of a squad place as Manchester United's other attacking players
Partner news
Most popular in the section
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Hezbollah says ready for "worst conditions imposed by U.S." Hezbollah is ready even for the worst conditions imposed by the United States, said a senior member of Hezbollah.
Iraqi children may receive heart surgery in Armenia Iraqi children may undergo heart surgery in Armenia, deputy health minister Sergey Khachatryan said at a meeting with Alia M. Salman.
Armenia smokers to protest proposed smoking ban “We respect the rights of non-smokers, no fines beget respect,” the We Must Smoke movement said in a Facebook event.
‘Game of Thrones’ star hints the show could return in April 2019 'Game of Thrones’ star Maisie Williams has hinted at which month the final season of the fantasy drama is supposed to debut.