Wenger exploring ways to include Mkhitaryan in Arsenal's starting XI

PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has revealed he may resort to playing new signing Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan out of position in order to accommodate him in his starting XI, The Independent reports.

Mkhitaryan completed his transfer to the club last week, with Alexis Sanchez moving to Manchester United in exchange.

The Armenian was cup-tied for Arsenal’s recent win over Chelsea in the EFL Cup semi-final second leg, but is in line to feature against Swansea next week.

However, Wenger admitted he is not yet certain on how to fit Mkhitaryan into his team, and said the playmaker could even feature in a “box-to-box” role.

“I think Mkhitaryan can play in all positions in midfield,” Wenger said on Friday. “In a box to box role, certainly not a defensive role or as a holding player, but all the other positions are not out of reach.

“Until now he has played in a wide role but he can certainly absorb that role in a kind of winge r or playmaker. I don’t rule it out for him to become a box to box player.”

Wenger added that he did not sign Mkhitaryan as a replacement for Mesut Ozil, whose Arsenal contract expires at the end of the current season, and instead wants the pair to play together in his team.