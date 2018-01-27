Armenia to participate in Int’l Youth Football Tournament in Russia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia will participate in an international youth football tournament in the Russian southern city of Rostov-on-Don in the run-up to the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The tournament will be held among Rostov-on-Don’s sister cities in May, city mayor Vitaly Kushnaryov said on Friday, January 26, according to Sputnik International.

Rostov-on-Don is twinned with 13 cities, which are: Volos (Greece), Dortmund and Gera (Germany), Le Mans (France), Glasgow (United Kingdom), Kajaani (Finland), Pleven (Bulgaria), Cheongju (South Korea), Yerevan (Armenia), Mobile (United States), Antalya (Turkey), Odessa (Ukraine), and Huangshan (China).

Russia will host FIFA World Cup for the first time in its history from June 14 to July 15, 2018. Games of the tournament will be held in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Rostov-on-Don, Sochi, Yekaterinburg, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Nizhny Novgorod, Kazan, Volgograd and Samara.