Iraqi children may receive heart surgery in Armenia
January 27, 2018 - 16:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iraqi children may undergo heart surgery in Armenia, deputy health minister of Armenia Sergey Khachatryan said at a meeting with Iraqi Chargé d'Affaires in the country Alia M. Salman on Friday, January 26.
“Our colleagues were interested in training of their personnel, including nurses, as well as in holding pediatric heart surgeries here,” Khachatryan said.
According to Salman, Iraq is now making effort to reconstruct the country and return to a normal pace of life, and strengthening and deepening ties in the health sector are of great importance.
Detailing the fairs and conferences to be held in Baghdad and Kuwait in the near future, the diplomat also asked Armenia’s deputy health minister to urge the country’s producers and importers to participate in international events organized in Iraq.
Top stories
Armenia Aircompany will conduct regular flights to Germany and France starting from April 2018, Robert Hovhannisyan said.
Armenia is one of Fodor’s Go List of destinations which the magazine compiled as a reminder to hold strong to your enthusiasm for exploration.
Armenia was among the 10 most popular travel searches among the residents of the United Arab Emirates, Google revealed.
The pint-sized metropolis of the country, Yerevan punches far above its weight in terms of arty offerings, author Neeta Lal says.
Partner news
Latest news
Hezbollah says ready for "worst conditions imposed by U.S." Hezbollah is ready even for the worst conditions imposed by the United States, said a senior member of Hezbollah.
Armenia to participate in Int’l Youth Football Tournament in Russia Armenia will participate in an international youth football tournament in the Russian southern city of Rostov-on-Don.
‘Game of Thrones’ star hints the show could return in April 2019 'Game of Thrones’ star Maisie Williams has hinted at which month the final season of the fantasy drama is supposed to debut.
Wenger exploring ways to include Mkhitaryan in Arsenal's starting XI Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has revealed he may resort to playing new signing Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan out of position.