Iraqi children may receive heart surgery in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iraqi children may undergo heart surgery in Armenia, deputy health minister of Armenia Sergey Khachatryan said at a meeting with Iraqi Chargé d'Affaires in the country Alia M. Salman on Friday, January 26.

“Our colleagues were interested in training of their personnel, including nurses, as well as in holding pediatric heart surgeries here,” Khachatryan said.

According to Salman, Iraq is now making effort to reconstruct the country and return to a normal pace of life, and strengthening and deepening ties in the health sector are of great importance.

Detailing the fairs and conferences to be held in Baghdad and Kuwait in the near future, the diplomat also asked Armenia’s deputy health minister to urge the country’s producers and importers to participate in international events organized in Iraq.