Levon Aronian celebrates third victory at Tradewise Chess Festival

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian won the sixth round match against Shardul Gagare of India at the Tradewise Chess Festival in Gibraltar on Sunday, January 28.

International Master and Woman Grandmaster Lilit Mkrtchian, meanwhile, drew her game against Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, again from India.

With four rounds still to go, Aronian and Mkrtchian currently hold the 18th and 86th spots, respectively.