// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Levon Aronian celebrates third victory at Tradewise Chess Festival

Levon Aronian celebrates third victory at Tradewise Chess Festival
January 29, 2018 - 12:03 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian won the sixth round match against Shardul Gagare of India at the Tradewise Chess Festival in Gibraltar on Sunday, January 28.

International Master and Woman Grandmaster Lilit Mkrtchian, meanwhile, drew her game against Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, again from India.

With four rounds still to go, Aronian and Mkrtchian currently hold the 18th and 86th spots, respectively.

 Top stories
Armenia’s figure skaters bracing for European ChampionshipsArmenia’s figure skaters bracing for European Championships
Armenia’s Slavik Hayrapetyan will perform in the men's singles event of the 2018 European Figure Skating Championships.
Real Salt Lake looking for 'the best solution' for Yura MovsisyanReal Salt Lake looking for 'the best solution' for Yura Movsisyan
Real Salt Lake general manager Craig Waibel has provided updates on designated player, forward Yura Movsisyan.
Armenian swimmers round out 2018 with fresh recordsArmenian swimmers round out 2018 with fresh records
In the 50 meter butterfly event, Barseghyan set a new record for Armenia, and another one for himself in the 100 meter freestyle event.
Mkhitaryan not as deserving of squad place as others: MourinhoMkhitaryan not as deserving of squad place as others: Mourinho
Jose Mourinho insists Henrikh Mkhitaryan is not as deserving of a squad place as Manchester United's other attacking players
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Armenia's Levon Aronian to take part in King Salman Rapid and Blitz 2017
Deleted tweet hints at Mkhitaryan's transfer to Borussia Dortmund
Mkhitaryan’s fate in Man United still vague as several clubs show interest
Armenia's Aronian readying for King Salman Rapid and Blitz 2017
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Benefits of Armenian cuisine for your health: RTL France Dr. Frédéric Saldmann became interested in Armenian family recipes and dishes that could be extremely good for your health.
Muslim countries urged to cut ties with Israel "The only way to liberate the Al-Aqsa Mosque is to sever any political, business, and educational ties with the Zionist regime," he said.
BBC, Netflix team up for Troy series from the Trojans' point of view "Troy: Fall of a City" will show how Helen of Sparta came to leave her family and her husband and spark a decade-long war.
Hillary Clinton makes ‘Fire and Fury’ Grammy cameo "Getting to read a #fakenews book excerpt at the Grammys seems like a great consolation prize for losing the presidency," Trump Jr. tweeted.