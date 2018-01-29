Henrikh Mkhitaryan handed Ones to Watch card in FIFA 18 Ultimate Team
January 29, 2018 - 16:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez, and brazilian winger Philippe Coutinho have received 'Ones to Watch' cards, a fairly new feature in FIFA 18 Ultimate Team.
Certain players who have made big moves in the transfer window get these special cards, and EA Sports has just revealed three new names for you to add to your collection.
Sanchez has moved to Manchester United, Mkhitaryan has gone the other way to Arsenal, and Coutinho has gone to Barcelona for big money, and they all have new FUT cards.
These three players will dynamically upgrade as the season goes on. For example, if you have one in your squad and that player gets a Team of the Week upgrade, that upgrade will also apply to your Ones to Watch card.
Their stats will upgrade automatically, whether they're in your club or on the transfer market.
These cards are reserved for high profile players, but interestingly, they have to be under the age of 30 to be eligible.
The original Tweet from EA Sports says these are the "first three" Ones to Watch players for the winter transfer window, so more players can be expeted to be revealed over the coming days.
