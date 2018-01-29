// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Henrikh Mkhitaryan handed Ones to Watch card in FIFA 18 Ultimate Team

Henrikh Mkhitaryan handed Ones to Watch card in FIFA 18 Ultimate Team
January 29, 2018 - 16:38 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez, and brazilian winger Philippe Coutinho have received 'Ones to Watch' cards, a fairly new feature in FIFA 18 Ultimate Team.

Certain players who have made big moves in the transfer window get these special cards, and EA Sports has just revealed three new names for you to add to your collection.

Sanchez has moved to Manchester United, Mkhitaryan has gone the other way to Arsenal, and Coutinho has gone to Barcelona for big money, and they all have new FUT cards.

These three players will dynamically upgrade as the season goes on. For example, if you have one in your squad and that player gets a Team of the Week upgrade, that upgrade will also apply to your Ones to Watch card.

Their stats will upgrade automatically, whether they're in your club or on the transfer market.

These cards are reserved for high profile players, but interestingly, they have to be under the age of 30 to be eligible.

The original Tweet from EA Sports says these are the "first three" Ones to Watch players for the winter transfer window, so more players can be expeted to be revealed over the coming days.

Related links:
The Daily Mail. FIFA 18: EA Sports reveals three brand new 'Ones to Watch' cards for Coutinho, Sanchez, and Mkhitaryan
 Top stories
Armenia’s figure skaters bracing for European ChampionshipsArmenia’s figure skaters bracing for European Championships
Armenia’s Slavik Hayrapetyan will perform in the men's singles event of the 2018 European Figure Skating Championships.
Real Salt Lake looking for 'the best solution' for Yura MovsisyanReal Salt Lake looking for 'the best solution' for Yura Movsisyan
Real Salt Lake general manager Craig Waibel has provided updates on designated player, forward Yura Movsisyan.
Armenian swimmers round out 2018 with fresh recordsArmenian swimmers round out 2018 with fresh records
In the 50 meter butterfly event, Barseghyan set a new record for Armenia, and another one for himself in the 100 meter freestyle event.
Mkhitaryan not as deserving of squad place as others: MourinhoMkhitaryan not as deserving of squad place as others: Mourinho
Jose Mourinho insists Henrikh Mkhitaryan is not as deserving of a squad place as Manchester United's other attacking players
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Armenia's Levon Aronian to take part in King Salman Rapid and Blitz 2017
Deleted tweet hints at Mkhitaryan's transfer to Borussia Dortmund
Mkhitaryan’s fate in Man United still vague as several clubs show interest
Armenia's Aronian readying for King Salman Rapid and Blitz 2017
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Estrogen research gives hope for neuroblastoma treatment possibilities The female sex hormone estrogen can perform an important role in neuroblastoma, a form of cancer mainly affecting young children.
Artsakh hails resolution submitted by Armenian Caucus co-chair Pallone The legislation supports United States-Artsakh relations, and calls for free and open communicatio between the two nations.
EU, Armenia to meet for energy, transport, civil protection talks This is a regular meeting between the European Union and Armenia to discuss cooperation in the sectors concerned.
Goran Bregovic to perform in Armenia this spring Bregovic first performed in Armenia in 2010 with the program "Alcohol" in the framework of the Yerevan Perspectives Music Festival.