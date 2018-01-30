// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Levon Aronian defeats Nigel Short at Tradewise Chess Festival R7

Levon Aronian defeats Nigel Short at Tradewise Chess Festival R7
January 30, 2018 - 13:34 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian won the seventh round match against Nigel Short of England at the Tradewise Chess Festival in Gibraltar on Monday, January 29.

International Master and Woman Grandmaster Lilit Mkrtchian, meanwhile, did not play on Monday and was granted half a point, according to the tournament regulations.

With three rounds still to go, Aronian and Mkrtchian currently hold the 7th and 88th spots, respectively.

 Top stories
Armenia’s figure skaters bracing for European ChampionshipsArmenia’s figure skaters bracing for European Championships
Armenia’s Slavik Hayrapetyan will perform in the men's singles event of the 2018 European Figure Skating Championships.
Real Salt Lake looking for 'the best solution' for Yura MovsisyanReal Salt Lake looking for 'the best solution' for Yura Movsisyan
Real Salt Lake general manager Craig Waibel has provided updates on designated player, forward Yura Movsisyan.
Armenian swimmers round out 2018 with fresh recordsArmenian swimmers round out 2018 with fresh records
In the 50 meter butterfly event, Barseghyan set a new record for Armenia, and another one for himself in the 100 meter freestyle event.
Mkhitaryan not as deserving of squad place as others: MourinhoMkhitaryan not as deserving of squad place as others: Mourinho
Jose Mourinho insists Henrikh Mkhitaryan is not as deserving of a squad place as Manchester United's other attacking players
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Armenia's Levon Aronian to take part in King Salman Rapid and Blitz 2017
Deleted tweet hints at Mkhitaryan's transfer to Borussia Dortmund
Mkhitaryan’s fate in Man United still vague as several clubs show interest
Armenia's Aronian readying for King Salman Rapid and Blitz 2017
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Kurdish YPG spotted firing Iran-made missile at Turkish Army decoy Based on the footage from a tweet, the YPG missile struck an inflatable Turkish Army decoy that is used to trick opposing forces.
Iran to stay committed to nuke deal as long as its interest secured Iran will stay in the nuclear deal as long as its interests are secured, said the Iranian deputy foreign minister Abbas Araqchi said.
Scientists discover new species of dinosaur in Egypt Its size makes it a part of a group of dinosaurs known as the Titanosauria, which includes the largest land animals known to science.
Syrian army captures town from Islamic State in Hama The capture of Rasm ad-Dahl by Syrian forces follows an earlier assault which saw them seize the hills overlooking the town.