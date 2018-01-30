Levon Aronian defeats Nigel Short at Tradewise Chess Festival R7

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian won the seventh round match against Nigel Short of England at the Tradewise Chess Festival in Gibraltar on Monday, January 29.

International Master and Woman Grandmaster Lilit Mkrtchian, meanwhile, did not play on Monday and was granted half a point, according to the tournament regulations.

With three rounds still to go, Aronian and Mkrtchian currently hold the 7th and 88th spots, respectively.