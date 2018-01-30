RSL, Yura Movsisyan mired in talks over the forward's next step
January 30, 2018 - 17:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Real Salt Lake forward Yura Movsisyan has been mired in negotiations with his agent and the club regarding his next step, KSL.com reports.
Movsisyan helped Real Salt Lake win the MLS Cup in 2009.
The two sides may find an end to their relationship — and they may stay together. Nothing has been decided, RSL general manager Craig Waibel said.
“We want to find the right situation for everyone here, and for everyone to feel good about it,” Waibel added. “That could be him returning, that could be playing for someone else. But there are conversations, and we have had a lot of good ones.
“It’s a healthy conversation, and it’s a matter of when to get to the right point.”
Movsisyan scored seven goals in 28 appearances for Real Salt Lake in 2017, returning to the club after an overseas spell in Russia and Denmark. A native of Southern California, Movsisyan is an Armenian international target forward who returned to Real Salt Lake as a designated player Jan. 15, 2016, and as re-acquired on loan nine months later.
“We are working together with Yura and his agent to come up with the best situation for both Yura and the organization,” RSL boss Mike Petke said.
Top stories
Armenia’s Slavik Hayrapetyan will perform in the men's singles event of the 2018 European Figure Skating Championships.
Real Salt Lake general manager Craig Waibel has provided updates on designated player, forward Yura Movsisyan.
In the 50 meter butterfly event, Barseghyan set a new record for Armenia, and another one for himself in the 100 meter freestyle event.
Jose Mourinho insists Henrikh Mkhitaryan is not as deserving of a squad place as Manchester United's other attacking players
Partner news
Most popular in the section
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Kurdish YPG spotted firing Iran-made missile at Turkish Army decoy Based on the footage from a tweet, the YPG missile struck an inflatable Turkish Army decoy that is used to trick opposing forces.
Iran to stay committed to nuke deal as long as its interest secured Iran will stay in the nuclear deal as long as its interests are secured, said the Iranian deputy foreign minister Abbas Araqchi said.
Scientists discover new species of dinosaur in Egypt Its size makes it a part of a group of dinosaurs known as the Titanosauria, which includes the largest land animals known to science.
Syrian army captures town from Islamic State in Hama The capture of Rasm ad-Dahl by Syrian forces follows an earlier assault which saw them seize the hills overlooking the town.