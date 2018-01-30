RSL, Yura Movsisyan mired in talks over the forward's next step

PanARMENIAN.Net - Real Salt Lake forward Yura Movsisyan has been mired in negotiations with his agent and the club regarding his next step, KSL.com reports.

Movsisyan helped Real Salt Lake win the MLS Cup in 2009.

The two sides may find an end to their relationship — and they may stay together. Nothing has been decided, RSL general manager Craig Waibel said.

“We want to find the right situation for everyone here, and for everyone to feel good about it,” Waibel added. “That could be him returning, that could be playing for someone else. But there are conversations, and we have had a lot of good ones.

“It’s a healthy conversation, and it’s a matter of when to get to the right point.”

Movsisyan scored seven goals in 28 appearances for Real Salt Lake in 2017, returning to the club after an overseas spell in Russia and Denmark. A native of Southern California, Movsisyan is an Armenian international target forward who returned to Real Salt Lake as a designated player Jan. 15, 2016, and as re-acquired on loan nine months later.

“We are working together with Yura and his agent to come up with the best situation for both Yura and the organization,” RSL boss Mike Petke said.