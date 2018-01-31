// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Henrikh Mkhitaryan among best XI January transfer window

January 31, 2018 - 12:32 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - With the January transfer window drawing to a close, Goal has picked the best team of players who have switched clubs this month.

The list includes Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan who moved from Manchester United to Arsenal just two weeks ago.

"Out in the cold under Jose Mourinho at Manchester United, Mkhitaryan has been handed a second chance to put his stamp on the Premier League by moving to Arsenal," the publication says.

The Armenia international has been training with his new team-mates for around a week and has made an immediate impression on the training ground.

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech, for instance,expressed confidence that Mkhitaryan will hit the ground running with no issues.

Also in the symbolic XI are Daniel Sturridge, Philippe Coutinho, Alexis Sanchez, Rafinha, Ross Barkley, Theo Walcott, Yerry Mina, Javier Mascherano, Virgil van Dijk, and Julio Cesar.

Goal.com: ALEXIS, COUTINHO AND THE BEST XI OF THE JANUARY TRANSFER WINDOW
