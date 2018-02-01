Armenia presidential nominee heads to Moscow for Diaspora meetings

PanARMENIAN.Net - The ruling Republican Party nominee for the Armenian president’s post, Armen Sarkissian on Thursday, February 1 left for Moscow to meet the representatives of the Armenian community of Russia.

After current president Serzh Sargsyan announced that Sarkissian has been nominated by RPA for the post, Sarkissian who now serves as the Armenian ambassador to the United Kingdom, said he needs some time to consider the offer.

He is now holding discussions with various political, scientific and public circles and will also meet the representatives of other Diaspora communities.

On Wednesday, Sarkissian met the Catholicos of All Armenians, His Holiness Karekin II who expressed hope that the envoy will accept the offer and use his experience and contacts for the benefit of the country.