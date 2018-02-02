Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang can help Arsenal 'regain sense of fast football'

PanARMENIAN.Net - Bringing in Armenian midfielderHenrikh Mkhitaryan and Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang allows Arsenal to attempt to regain a sense of fast football, The Guardian's Amy Lawrence says in an article.

"It is underestimating Aubameyang to pigeonhole him as a speed merchant alone – his timing to peel into spaces and connections with team-mates in creating as well as running on to chances make him more rounded than that. That said, his pace should have a strong impact in how Arsenal attack," the article says.

"The other obvious contribution on the fast football front is the fact he is coming as part of a proven pair. The bond with Mkhitaryan, given the understanding they shared at Borussia Dortmund, brings instant automatisms to Arsenal in the final third. Mesut Özil will presumably click into that pretty easily as well."

In the last campaign that Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan played together at Dortmund, 2015-16, their combined figures were superb: 59 goals and 31 assists between them, according to the article, with a lot of the goals reflecting the rapport they had with each other; one providing and the other finishing.

Arsenal earlier admitted that Mkhitaryan leaked Aubameyang’s transfer after completing his move from Manchester United last week.