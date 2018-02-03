Female Kurdish fighter filmed destroying FSA vehicle in Afrin (video)
February 3, 2018 - 15:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A female YPJ fighter was filmed, Friday, February 2, destroying a technical vehicle that belonged to the Turkish-backed rebels in the Afrin region of Aleppo, Al-Masdar News reports.
In the video below, the YPJ fighter fires an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) at a technical vehicle from a far distance.
The ATGM strike was conducted in the Rajou District of the Afrin region; it resulted in the death of one Ahrar Al-Sharqiyah fighter.
The Rajou District was the scene of intense clashes on Friday, as the Turkish-backed rebels attempted to take hold of this imperative area in northwest Afrin.
