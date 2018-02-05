In Armenia, cancer morbidity rate stabilizes to some extent
February 5, 2018 - 10:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Cancer morbidity rate has stabilized to some extent in Armenia, with the number of those diagnosed with malignant neoplasms growing just 0.04% in 2016 against the 8,372 in 2015 and 8,365 in 2014, the health ministry said recently.
Malignant neoplasms of respiratory organs, bladder, prostate and stomach are most common among men, while cancer of breast, colon, uterus and cervix are most common among women.
According to the health ministry, risk factors may significantly increase a person's chances of developing cancer.
Smoking, among them, is a key factor, with the use of cigarettes causing 16 types of malignant neoplasms.
Infections such as papilloma virus, hepatitis B and C, Epstein-Barr virus and others are among the most important risk factors too, accounting for 15-20% of cancer diagnoses.
Alcohol abuse, wrong diet, ultraviolet radiation, obesity may also contribute to the development of cancer
Cancer can be prevented and treated efficiently, especially in the event of early diagnosis, the ministry says.
The following actions will help reduce the risk of cancer and, if developed, considerably improve the likelihood of a positive outcome:
- do not smoke and do not allow others to smoke next to you and your family,
- be physically active for at least 30 minutes every day,
- keep a healthy diet, limiting the use of alcohol, processed foods and salt,
- avoid long exposure to ultraviolet rays,
- go see your doctor at least once a year for preventive purposes, and immediately after discovering any neoplasms, participate in screening programs, and always consult your doctor for the treatment and management of chronic diseases,
- vaccinate against human papilloma virus and hepatitis B.
Top stories
Armenia Aircompany will conduct regular flights to Germany and France starting from April 2018, Robert Hovhannisyan said.
Armenia is one of Fodor’s Go List of destinations which the magazine compiled as a reminder to hold strong to your enthusiasm for exploration.
Authored by entrepreneurs Maxim Sychev and Seyran Harutyunyan, Armenia's first-of-its-kind bobsleigh runway will open on July 1, 2018.
JAMnews has prepared an article about immigrants from across the globe who have chosen Armenia as a safe haven.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia producers unveil wines at Moscow’s Prodexpo fair 13 winemaking companies are participating in 25th Prodexpo International Exhibition of food, beverages and raw materials in Moscow.
Armenia's Gegham Nikoghosyan wins bronze at EKF Championships Armenian karate fighters from several age groups participated in the 2018 EKF Junior, Cadet & U21 Championships in Sochi, Russia.
Netherlands withdraws ambassador from Turkey The decision is seen as a formality because Dutch Ambassador in Ankara has not had access to Turkey since March 2017.
Armenian sculptor creates statue of U.S. Rep. who survived Holocaust Mamikon Yengibarian, a Budapest-based Armenian sculptor is the creator of a statue of Hungarian-born U.S. Rep. Tom Lantos