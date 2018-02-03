Arsenal vs Everton 5-1: Hat-trick of assists for Henrikh Mkhitaryan
February 3, 2018 - 23:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal scored a sensational 5-1 win Everton on Saturday, February 3 as both Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were handed their first Premier League starts with the Gunners.
Mkhitaryan, in particular, became the first Arsenal player to provide three or more assists in a Premier League game since Santi Cazorla vs Wigan in May 2013.
The Armenia international provided the assist for Aaron Ramsey’s opener before setting up Aubameyang who netted the Gunners’ fourth goal before the break.
Mkhitaryan made his third assist of the match in the 74th minute when he provided the ball for Ramsey’s hat-trick goal.
“Mkhitaryan has [an opportunity] and I believe he has an opportunity to show he can be successful in the Premier League,” Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger said of the Armenian prior to the match.
“He was a player at Borussia Dortmund who was admired by me and everybody else.”
