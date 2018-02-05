Henrikh Mkhitaryan was abused at Manchester United: Garth Crooks
February 5, 2018 - 14:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal star Henrikh Mkhitaryan was used and abused at Manchester United, according to BBC Sport pundit and former Tottenham striker Garth Crooks.
Mkhitaryan impressed on his Gunners debut against Everton in a 5-1 win on Saturday evening, setting up three goals in his first Emirates outing.
All three of the chances created by Henrikh Mkhitaryan for Arsenal have been converted. He became the first Arsenal player to record three assists in a Premier League game since Santi Cazorla set up four against Wigan in May 2013
And Crooks says Mkhitaryan will shine under Arsene Wenger, especially alongside his former Borussia Dortmund team-mate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
"I liked Henrikh Mkhitaryan at Borussia Dortmund, I liked him at Manchester United and I adored what he did for Arsenal against Everton," Crooks says in an article.
"Mkhitaryan was used and abused at United but, under more of an 'artistic director', the Armenia captain looks as if going to be a big hit for the Gunners.
"It is now patently obvious that Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, his former Dortmund team-mate, were having their own discussions to make sure that both would arrive at the Arsenal at the same time. One move clearly influenced the other."
Photo. Getty Images.
Top stories
Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 8 match against Grigoriy Oparin of Russia at the Tradewise Chess Festival.
Armenia’s Slavik Hayrapetyan will perform in the men's singles event of the 2018 European Figure Skating Championships.
Real Salt Lake general manager Craig Waibel has provided updates on designated player, forward Yura Movsisyan.
In the 50 meter butterfly event, Barseghyan set a new record for Armenia, and another one for himself in the 100 meter freestyle event.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Armenia producers unveil wines at Moscow’s Prodexpo fair 13 winemaking companies are participating in 25th Prodexpo International Exhibition of food, beverages and raw materials in Moscow.
Netherlands withdraws ambassador from Turkey The decision is seen as a formality because Dutch Ambassador in Ankara has not had access to Turkey since March 2017.
Armenian sculptor creates statue of U.S. Rep. who survived Holocaust Mamikon Yengibarian, a Budapest-based Armenian sculptor is the creator of a statue of Hungarian-born U.S. Rep. Tom Lantos
5 Azerbaijanis applied for asylum in Armenia in 2017 and were rejected 6042 foreigners were granted permanent residency in Armenia in 2017, including 1396 from CIS member states, 412 from EU countries.