Henrikh Mkhitaryan was abused at Manchester United: Garth Crooks

PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal star Henrikh Mkhitaryan was used and abused at Manchester United, according to BBC Sport pundit and former Tottenham striker Garth Crooks.

Mkhitaryan impressed on his Gunners debut against Everton in a 5-1 win on Saturday evening, setting up three goals in his first Emirates outing.

All three of the chances created by Henrikh Mkhitaryan for Arsenal have been converted. He became the first Arsenal player to record three assists in a Premier League game since Santi Cazorla set up four against Wigan in May 2013

And Crooks says Mkhitaryan will shine under Arsene Wenger, especially alongside his former Borussia Dortmund team-mate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

"I liked Henrikh Mkhitaryan at Borussia Dortmund, I liked him at Manchester United and I adored what he did for Arsenal against Everton," Crooks says in an article.

"Mkhitaryan was used and abused at United but, under more of an 'artistic director', the Armenia captain looks as if going to be a big hit for the Gunners.

"It is now patently obvious that Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, his former Dortmund team-mate, were having their own discussions to make sure that both would arrive at the Arsenal at the same time. One move clearly influenced the other."