Young Armenian wrestlers snatch 7 medals at int’l tournament
February 6, 2018 - 17:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Young Armenian freestyle wrestlers have won four gold, two silver and a bronze medals at an international tournament in Moldova.
In particular, Razmik Papikyan (57kg weight class), Vazgen Tevanyan (61kg), Arman Andreasyan (70kg) and Davit Gevorgyan (74 pg) claimed the champion’s title in their respective categories.
Gegham Galstyan (65kg) and Hovhannes Maghakyan (125kg), meanwhile, snatched a silver medal each, while Arman Avagyan (79kg) won bronze.
156 young wrestlers from Armenia, Ukraine, Germany, Belarus, Moldova, Russia, Macedonia and Romania participated in the tournament.
Top stories
Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 8 match against Grigoriy Oparin of Russia at the Tradewise Chess Festival.
Armenia’s Slavik Hayrapetyan will perform in the men's singles event of the 2018 European Figure Skating Championships.
Real Salt Lake general manager Craig Waibel has provided updates on designated player, forward Yura Movsisyan.
In the 50 meter butterfly event, Barseghyan set a new record for Armenia, and another one for himself in the 100 meter freestyle event.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Trump nominates attorney with Armenian roots to Justice Dept. post According to information posted on the White House website, Anuj Chang Desai’s term in the Commission has already expired.
Researchers seek to crack aspirin’s anti-cancer properties For every 17 lives saved by preventing cancer or heart attacks there would be 2 deaths caused by strokes, bleeding or ulcers.
Armenia drops 11 notches in 2018 Index of Economic Freedom Armenia’s economic freedom score is 68.7, making its economy the 44th freest among 180 countries of the world in the 2018 Index.
Coca-Cola to display FIFA World Cup™ Trophy in Armenia on Feb 7 On February 7, a football atmosphere will be inevitable in Yerevan when the FIFA World Cup™ Trophy arrives in Armenia.