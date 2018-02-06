// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Young Armenian wrestlers snatch 7 medals at int’l tournament

February 6, 2018 - 17:00 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Young Armenian freestyle wrestlers have won four gold, two silver and a bronze medals at an international tournament in Moldova.

In particular, Razmik Papikyan (57kg weight class), Vazgen Tevanyan (61kg), Arman Andreasyan (70kg) and Davit Gevorgyan (74 pg) claimed the champion’s title in their respective categories.

Gegham Galstyan (65kg) and Hovhannes Maghakyan (125kg), meanwhile, snatched a silver medal each, while Arman Avagyan (79kg) won bronze.

156 young wrestlers from Armenia, Ukraine, Germany, Belarus, Moldova, Russia, Macedonia and Romania participated in the tournament.

