Azeri leader 'outshines' Turkmen president by number of books written

PanARMENIAN.Net - The 53rd tome of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's multi-volume book “Ilham Aliyev: Development is our goal" is out now, placing the Azeri leader ahead of his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow by the number of books published so far.

The materials cover the period from September to October 2012.

The publication contains, among other things, materials on Aliyev's working visits, negotiations, press statements, documents signed, meetings with heads of state and government, receptions.

The Azeri leader’s books are published with remarkable speed and frequency. On February 6 and 7, for example, the 51st and 52nd volumes came out. Since September 2017, a total of 11 tomes of the multi-volume work have been published.

The president of Azerbaijan has managed to outperform even Berdimuhamedow, who has a solid record of more than 40 books.

Berdimuhamedow, however, touches upon a wider range of topics from the armed forces and medicinal plants to tea, Turkmen national traditions and “a happy life”. The president of Turkmenistan wrote 7 books in 2016 alone.