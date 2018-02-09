Azeri leader 'outshines' Turkmen president by number of books written
February 9, 2018 - 14:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The 53rd tome of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's multi-volume book “Ilham Aliyev: Development is our goal" is out now, placing the Azeri leader ahead of his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow by the number of books published so far.
The materials cover the period from September to October 2012.
The publication contains, among other things, materials on Aliyev's working visits, negotiations, press statements, documents signed, meetings with heads of state and government, receptions.
The Azeri leader’s books are published with remarkable speed and frequency. On February 6 and 7, for example, the 51st and 52nd volumes came out. Since September 2017, a total of 11 tomes of the multi-volume work have been published.
The president of Azerbaijan has managed to outperform even Berdimuhamedow, who has a solid record of more than 40 books.
Berdimuhamedow, however, touches upon a wider range of topics from the armed forces and medicinal plants to tea, Turkmen national traditions and “a happy life”. The president of Turkmenistan wrote 7 books in 2016 alone.
Top stories
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
The provincial capital of Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province was declared entirely liberated following months-long battles with the IS.
Partner news
Latest news
‘American Mirror’ trailer limns Susan Sarandon, Tigran Tsitoghdzyan (video) Sarandon and Tsitoghdzyan discuss how values of beauty and aging are perceived in modern society dominated by social media.
Armenia flag waving at 2018 Winter Olympic Games opening ceremony The 2018 Winter Olympic Games is underway in South korea, with a number of world leaders attending the opening ceremony on February 9.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan doesn't want to find excuses, has "nothing to prove" Mkhitaryan wants to put the past behind him and find the sort of form that left United and Arsenal battling for his signature.
Renowned int'l scholars to discuss Karabakh at European Parliament MEPs Michèle Rivasi (Verts/ALE) and Lars Adaktusson (EPP) will host international legal and public policy scholars.