Henrikh Mkhitaryan doesn't want to find excuses, has "nothing to prove"

PanARMENIAN.Net - Henrikh Mkhitaryan insists he has nothing to prove after leaving Manchester United to join up with best friend Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Arsenal, The Daily Mail reports.

The 29-year-old ended a largely unhappy spell at Old Trafford as he moved south in a swap deal with contract rebel Alexis Sanchez.

Despite a big-money move to United in the summer of 2016, Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho never appeared convinced by Mkhitaryan.

The Armenia international often found himself on the fringes of the team but now has a new lease of life at Arsenal, setting up three goals on his full debut in last weekend's 5-1 win over Everton.

Although he had a rough time in the north-west, Mkhitaryan wants to put the past behind him and find the sort of form that left United and Arsenal battling for his signature when he left Borussia Dortmund.

"I don't want to find excuses," he said.

"I don't want to blame anyone...I am starting a new chapter in my life, in my football career and I am very happy to be here.

"I will be pleased to achieve more than I have done in Manchester, of course. I don't have anything to prove to anyone. I just have to enjoy myself, do my best and at the end I will see where I can reach."

Aubameyang scored on his debut against Everton, assisted by Mkhitaryan, who is delighted to be working with his friend once again.

"I think it could only be in a dream that we could join another club other than Dortmund but I am very happy for that," he said.

"I have known him very well, he is one of my best friends and the best team-mate I have ever had. I am very happy to have him here and I think all the fans are happy to see him in an Arsenal shirt.