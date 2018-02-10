Storehouse for chemically hazardous materials to be built in Armenia
February 10, 2018 - 14:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A storehouse for the safe storage and destruction of chemically hazardous materials accumulated in Soviet-era factories, storage buildings and the Nubarashen pesticide cemetery will be built in Armenia.
The issue was discussed at a meeting between prime minister Karen Karapetyan and minister of emergency situations Davit Tonoyan on Friday, February 9.
According to Tonoyan, the UNDP Global Environmental Finance Unit will invest $275.000 in the construction of the facility.
Summing up the past year, the minister said Russia has allotted $16 in aid for supplying the ministry with modern rescue equipment.
Moreover, the $15 million grant provided by the Japanese government was spent on the purchase of 36 new fire trucks, a turntable ladder and a mobile workshop.
Besides, 10 rapid response vehicles worth $2 million will be provided to the ministry of emergency situations.
