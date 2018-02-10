Arsenal can reap the benefit of ‘lethal Auba-Micki partnership’
February 10, 2018 - 11:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal face bitter rivals Tottenham on Saturday, February 10 aiming to close the five-point gap to the top four.
Spurs have gone 12 matches unbeaten under the arch, where they are based this term while the club's new stadium is completed.
But Arsenal have reason for optimism after new signings Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan put in an encouraging display against Everton last week, and the Gunners themselves boast a good record at the national stadium, The Evening Standard says in an article.
“There were plenty of encouraging signs in last Saturday’s 5-1 defeat of Everton that Arsenal can reap the benefits of the understanding between Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who both joined the club last month. The pair were hugely effective during three seasons together at Borussia Dortmund up to 2016 and Mkhitaryan set up Aubameyang’s goal on his Gunners debut,” the article says.
Top stories
Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 8 match against Grigoriy Oparin of Russia at the Tradewise Chess Festival.
Armenia’s Slavik Hayrapetyan will perform in the men's singles event of the 2018 European Figure Skating Championships.
Real Salt Lake general manager Craig Waibel has provided updates on designated player, forward Yura Movsisyan.
In the 50 meter butterfly event, Barseghyan set a new record for Armenia, and another one for himself in the 100 meter freestyle event.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Vzglyad: What is Aliyev's myth about "ancient and great Azerbaijan" for? According to the author of the article, such a loud statement was clearly made on the eve of the presidential election in Azerbaijan.
Iran to "never" negotiate missile capability: Commander Weighing in on the US presence in Syria, Salami said Washington's military build-up is illegitimate and will bring to losses.
300 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in the past week The Karabakh troops continue controlling the situation on the entire line of contact and protecting the Armenian positions.
More hope for better diagnosis of major psychiatric disorders The findings, published in the journal Science, raise hope for better diagnosis and therapies for people with major psychiatric disorders.