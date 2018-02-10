Arsenal can reap the benefit of ‘lethal Auba-Micki partnership’

PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal face bitter rivals Tottenham on Saturday, February 10 aiming to close the five-point gap to the top four.

Spurs have gone 12 matches unbeaten under the arch, where they are based this term while the club's new stadium is completed.

But Arsenal have reason for optimism after new signings Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan put in an encouraging display against Everton last week, and the Gunners themselves boast a good record at the national stadium, The Evening Standard says in an article.

“There were plenty of encouraging signs in last Saturday’s 5-1 defeat of Everton that Arsenal can reap the benefits of the understanding between Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who both joined the club last month. The pair were hugely effective during three seasons together at Borussia Dortmund up to 2016 and Mkhitaryan set up Aubameyang’s goal on his Gunners debut,” the article says.