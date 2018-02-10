Henrikh Mkhitaryan describes Wenger as 'friendlier' than Mourinho
February 10, 2018 - 15:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Henrikh Mkhitaryan has hinted he is already benefiting from Arsene Wenger's more compassionate style of man management, Mirror says.
The Armenia international completed his move to Arsenal from Manchester United last month in a swap deal which saw Alexis Sanchez move in the opposite direction.
Mkhitaryan produced only flashes of his best form during a turbulent 18-month spell at Old Trafford but already appears to have acclimatised to his new surroundings and the requirements of his new manager.
The 29-year-old provided three assists on his full debut during last week’s crushing 5-1 win over Everton at the Emirates and summed up the difference between his two most recent bosses by contrasting their approach to man management.
"Mourinho required a lot from the players," Mkhitaryan told SFR Sport on Friday.
"A lot, he was very hard.
"Arsene Wenger is friendlier, he understands, can think about players’ situations, is calmer. That’s the difference."
"I think I left an impression in Manchester, although I had difficulties," he added.
"We won three trophies in a year and a half, it’s not every club that does that.
"We won the Europa League final, I scored a goal. If people say that I have not had enough success it is their opinion, but I can say that I had a lot of success at the club.’
Top stories
Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 8 match against Grigoriy Oparin of Russia at the Tradewise Chess Festival.
Armenia’s Slavik Hayrapetyan will perform in the men's singles event of the 2018 European Figure Skating Championships.
Real Salt Lake general manager Craig Waibel has provided updates on designated player, forward Yura Movsisyan.
In the 50 meter butterfly event, Barseghyan set a new record for Armenia, and another one for himself in the 100 meter freestyle event.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Vzglyad: What is Aliyev's myth about "ancient and great Azerbaijan" for? According to the author of the article, such a loud statement was clearly made on the eve of the presidential election in Azerbaijan.
Iran to "never" negotiate missile capability: Commander Weighing in on the US presence in Syria, Salami said Washington's military build-up is illegitimate and will bring to losses.
300 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in the past week The Karabakh troops continue controlling the situation on the entire line of contact and protecting the Armenian positions.
More hope for better diagnosis of major psychiatric disorders The findings, published in the journal Science, raise hope for better diagnosis and therapies for people with major psychiatric disorders.