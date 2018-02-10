Henrikh Mkhitaryan describes Wenger as 'friendlier' than Mourinho

PanARMENIAN.Net - Henrikh Mkhitaryan has hinted he is already benefiting from Arsene Wenger's more compassionate style of man management, Mirror says.

The Armenia international completed his move to Arsenal from Manchester United last month in a swap deal which saw Alexis Sanchez move in the opposite direction.

Mkhitaryan produced only flashes of his best form during a turbulent 18-month spell at Old Trafford but already appears to have acclimatised to his new surroundings and the requirements of his new manager.

The 29-year-old provided three assists on his full debut during last week’s crushing 5-1 win over Everton at the Emirates and summed up the difference between his two most recent bosses by contrasting their approach to man management.

"Mourinho required a lot from the players," Mkhitaryan told SFR Sport on Friday.

"A lot, he was very hard.

"Arsene Wenger is friendlier, he understands, can think about players’ situations, is calmer. That’s the difference."

"I think I left an impression in Manchester, although I had difficulties," he added.

"We won three trophies in a year and a half, it’s not every club that does that.

"We won the Europa League final, I scored a goal. If people say that I have not had enough success it is their opinion, but I can say that I had a lot of success at the club.’