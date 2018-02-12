// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Levon Aronian to face Ding Liren at Candidates Tournament round 1

Levon Aronian to face Ding Liren at Candidates Tournament round 1
February 12, 2018 - 12:37 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian will face Ding Liren of China in round 1 of the Candidates Tournament, which will be held in Berlin, Germany on March 10–28.

Other pairings for the first phase of the round-robin tournament are: Vladimir Kramnik (Russia) vs Alexander Grischuk (Russia), Sergey Karjakin (Russia) vs Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Azerbaijan), Fabiano Caruana (U.S.) vs Wesley So (U.S.).

The winner of this 8-player event will be the challenger of Magnus Carlsen at the World Chess Championship 2018 on November 9-28 in London, Britain.

 Top stories
Levon Aronian half a point behind Tradewise Chess Festival leaderLevon Aronian half a point behind Tradewise Chess Festival leader
Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 8 match against Grigoriy Oparin of Russia at the Tradewise Chess Festival.
Armenia’s figure skaters bracing for European ChampionshipsArmenia’s figure skaters bracing for European Championships
Armenia’s Slavik Hayrapetyan will perform in the men's singles event of the 2018 European Figure Skating Championships.
Real Salt Lake looking for 'the best solution' for Yura MovsisyanReal Salt Lake looking for 'the best solution' for Yura Movsisyan
Real Salt Lake general manager Craig Waibel has provided updates on designated player, forward Yura Movsisyan.
Armenian swimmers round out 2018 with fresh recordsArmenian swimmers round out 2018 with fresh records
In the 50 meter butterfly event, Barseghyan set a new record for Armenia, and another one for himself in the 100 meter freestyle event.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Armenia's Levon Aronian to take part in King Salman Rapid and Blitz 2017
Deleted tweet hints at Mkhitaryan's transfer to Borussia Dortmund
Mkhitaryan’s fate in Man United still vague as several clubs show interest
Armenia's Aronian readying for King Salman Rapid and Blitz 2017
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Syrian army unleashes major offensive in Rastan pocket Sources reported that the Syrian Army and its allies are kicking off a new offensive against militant forces in the Rastan pocket.
MobiDram terminals at VivaCell-MTS centers will help pay some loans The Inecobank loan payment through MobiDram payment terminals is performed instantly and without commissions, the company said.
Iraqi troops rescue Kurdish fighters surrounded by Islamic State in Syria The development comes amid a big battle between Syrian Kurdish forces and IS in the Al-Sosa area of Deir ez-Zor province.
Iran ready to supply gas to Armenia at favorable prices, says envoy “If Armenia becomes a bit more active in the energy sector, it will help the entire economy and will create new jobs," Sajadi said.