Marcos Pizzelli returning to Kazakhstan’s Aktobe
February 13, 2018 - 17:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Midfielder of the Armenian national team Marcos Pizzelli has trained with the players of Kazakhstan’s Aktobe, an Instagram posted by the club reveals.
Earlier reports suggested that Pizzelli would really love to return to his old friends in Aktobe.
He first joined Aktobe in October 2014 and left the Kazakh club in January 2016 to join Al-Shabab in Saudi Arabia.
In May 2008, Pizzelli received Armenian citizenship and became a member of the country's national team.
