Players like Henrikh Mkhitaryan 'need a confidence vote from managers'

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan has made an instant impact for Arsenal, creating three goals against Everton, an article on Sportstarlive suggests, adding that the playmaker showed his class.

"Mkhitaryan’s move from United to Arsenal may have been part of a swap deal for Chile’s Alexis Sanchez, but to me it might be the coup of this transfer window," says author Sunil Chhetri.

"In his first start for the club, the Armenian showed his class, coming with a hat-trick of assists in a 5-1 mauling of a hapless Everton.

"It’s hard to believe that Jose Mourinho had no use for him. Arsenal has landed the Mkhitaryan of Dortmund — a player who dictated games with oodles of creativity, forming a dangerous partnership with the nippy Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

"Players like Mkhitaryan need a vote of confidence from their managers, and Arsene Wenger seems to have given him the first dose of that."

The 29-year-old provided three assists on his full debut during last week’s crushing 5-1 win over Everton at the Emirates and summed up the difference between his two most recent bosses by contrasting their approach to man management.

"Mourinho required a lot from the players," Mkhitaryan said.

"A lot, he was very hard.

"Arsene Wenger is friendlier, he understands, can think about players’ situations, is calmer. That’s the difference."