Henrikh Mkhitaryan says Mesut Ozil is the best No 10 in the world
February 14, 2018 - 10:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has claimed his new Arsenal team-mate Mesut Ozil is the best player in his position in the world, Express reports.
Mkhitaryan joined Arsenal last month in a swap deal which saw Alexis Sanchez move in the opposite direction to Manchester United.
The Armenia international was part of a January overhaul by Arsene Wenger, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also joining the club for a record £56 million.
Much has been expected of the new signings, who have reunited at the Emirates having previously been team-mates at Borussia Dortmund.
Mkhitaryan has admitted he was far more excited by the prospect of teaming up with Mesut Ozil who he thinks is the best No 10 in the world.
When asked if he was looking forward to forming a partnership with Ozil and Aubameyang, Mkhitaryan said: “Yes of course.
“Not only us three but as well the players that are playing next to us.
“They are having a big impact on the team’s success and the playing style of Arsenal and of course we are trying to do the best.
“Everyone knows that Mesut is one of the best players in the world.”
And Mkhitaryan took his praise of the Germany international one step further, claiming there is no better No 10 in the game.
“It’s only happiness and joy to play next to him because he understands very well the game,” he added.
“He has great vision, he has amazing technique and he’s the best in his position.”
Top stories
Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 8 match against Grigoriy Oparin of Russia at the Tradewise Chess Festival.
Armenia’s Slavik Hayrapetyan will perform in the men's singles event of the 2018 European Figure Skating Championships.
Real Salt Lake general manager Craig Waibel has provided updates on designated player, forward Yura Movsisyan.
In the 50 meter butterfly event, Barseghyan set a new record for Armenia, and another one for himself in the 100 meter freestyle event.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Islamic State surrounds Kurdish fighters near Syria-Iraq border Iranian-backed forces in Iraq crossed over from the border to relieve the Kurdish platoon, managing to save 11 US-backed fighters.
Russian officers confirm border violation on Armenia-Turkey frontier a Turkish citizen was detained by the officers of the Border Service of the Federal Security Service of Russia in Armenia.
ForbesWoman: 5 signs that you are not in Moscow but in Yerevan ForbesWoman has compiled a list of things that can easily be done in Moscow, but had better be done in the capital of Armenia.
Iran will stand by Syria until victory achieved, envoy says Iranian ambassador in Damascus, Javad Turk-Abadi, reiterated his country’s ongoing support to the Syrian people.