Henrikh Mkhitaryan says Mesut Ozil is the best No 10 in the world

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has claimed his new Arsenal team-mate Mesut Ozil is the best player in his position in the world, Express reports.

Mkhitaryan joined Arsenal last month in a swap deal which saw Alexis Sanchez move in the opposite direction to Manchester United.

The Armenia international was part of a January overhaul by Arsene Wenger, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also joining the club for a record £56 million.

Much has been expected of the new signings, who have reunited at the Emirates having previously been team-mates at Borussia Dortmund.

Mkhitaryan has admitted he was far more excited by the prospect of teaming up with Mesut Ozil who he thinks is the best No 10 in the world.

When asked if he was looking forward to forming a partnership with Ozil and Aubameyang, Mkhitaryan said: “Yes of course.

“Not only us three but as well the players that are playing next to us.

“They are having a big impact on the team’s success and the playing style of Arsenal and of course we are trying to do the best.

“Everyone knows that Mesut is one of the best players in the world.”

And Mkhitaryan took his praise of the Germany international one step further, claiming there is no better No 10 in the game.

“It’s only happiness and joy to play next to him because he understands very well the game,” he added.

“He has great vision, he has amazing technique and he’s the best in his position.”