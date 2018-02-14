International basketball tournament to mark Yerevan’s 2800th birthday
February 14, 2018 - 11:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - In the framework of events marking the 2800th anniversary of the foundation of Yerevan, Armenia’s Basketball Federation is organizing a friendly international tournament on March 10-15.
Deputy president of the Federation Ara Poghosyan said Armenia’s Urartu, as well as teams from Russia, Georgia and Iran are set to participate in the round-robin tournament.
According to Poghosyan, the Federation wants to turn the event into an annual tournament which would provide quality matches and performances.
Events marking the 2800th anniversary of the foundation of the Armenian capital city of Yerevan will be held on the weekend of September 29-30, mayor Taron Margaryan said earlier.
Top stories
Midfielder Marcos Pizzelli has trained with the players of Kazakhstan’s Aktobe, an Instagram posted by the club reveals.
Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 8 match against Grigoriy Oparin of Russia at the Tradewise Chess Festival.
Armenia’s Slavik Hayrapetyan will perform in the men's singles event of the 2018 European Figure Skating Championships.
Real Salt Lake general manager Craig Waibel has provided updates on designated player, forward Yura Movsisyan.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Huntington's produces molecule that kills cancer, science says Scientists note exactly how they tested the molecule in human and mouse cancer cells, as well as in mice with ovarian cancer
Armenia among top 5 most romantic destinations for Russian couples The list of "couple routes” differs from countries with high tourist flows in that it does not contain CIS countries and ski resorts.
Video games could help improve mobility in stroke patients A joint research reveals that, after a cerebral infarction, injuries in areas that control attention also cause motility problems.
StartPhone 10 500 tariff plan now available for shorter subscription VivaCell-MTS is giving users the opportunity to subscribe to StartPhone 10 500 tariff plan with a shorter period of time.