International basketball tournament to mark Yerevan’s 2800th birthday

PanARMENIAN.Net - In the framework of events marking the 2800th anniversary of the foundation of Yerevan, Armenia’s Basketball Federation is organizing a friendly international tournament on March 10-15.

Deputy president of the Federation Ara Poghosyan said Armenia’s Urartu, as well as teams from Russia, Georgia and Iran are set to participate in the round-robin tournament.

According to Poghosyan, the Federation wants to turn the event into an annual tournament which would provide quality matches and performances.

Events marking the 2800th anniversary of the foundation of the Armenian capital city of Yerevan will be held on the weekend of September 29-30, mayor Taron Margaryan said earlier.