Pizzelli nets a goal in Aktobe debut against Shukura
February 14, 2018 - 13:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Midfielder of the Armenian national team Marcos Pizzelli scored a goal in his Aktobe debut against Georgia’s Shukura, Sports.kz reports.
The Kazakhstani club beat Shukura with a score of 3:2.
Pizzelli was spotted training with the players of Aktobe recently after he concluded his move from Al-Shabab in Saudi Arabia.
In May 2008, Pizzelli received Armenian citizenship and became a member of the country's national team.
Top stories
Midfielder Marcos Pizzelli has trained with the players of Kazakhstan’s Aktobe, an Instagram posted by the club reveals.
Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 8 match against Grigoriy Oparin of Russia at the Tradewise Chess Festival.
Armenia’s Slavik Hayrapetyan will perform in the men's singles event of the 2018 European Figure Skating Championships.
Real Salt Lake general manager Craig Waibel has provided updates on designated player, forward Yura Movsisyan.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Huntington's produces molecule that kills cancer, science says Scientists note exactly how they tested the molecule in human and mouse cancer cells, as well as in mice with ovarian cancer
Armenia among top 5 most romantic destinations for Russian couples The list of "couple routes” differs from countries with high tourist flows in that it does not contain CIS countries and ski resorts.
Video games could help improve mobility in stroke patients A joint research reveals that, after a cerebral infarction, injuries in areas that control attention also cause motility problems.
StartPhone 10 500 tariff plan now available for shorter subscription VivaCell-MTS is giving users the opportunity to subscribe to StartPhone 10 500 tariff plan with a shorter period of time.