Pizzelli nets a goal in Aktobe debut against Shukura

PanARMENIAN.Net - Midfielder of the Armenian national team Marcos Pizzelli scored a goal in his Aktobe debut against Georgia’s Shukura, Sports.kz reports.

The Kazakhstani club beat Shukura with a score of 3:2.

Pizzelli was spotted training with the players of Aktobe recently after he concluded his move from Al-Shabab in Saudi Arabia.

In May 2008, Pizzelli received Armenian citizenship and became a member of the country's national team.