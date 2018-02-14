Young Armenian shooters to try to qualify for Buenos Aires Olympics
February 14, 2018 - 14:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s junior shooting team will attempt to qualify for the Buenos Aires 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games at the European Championships in Hungary.
Adults and young shooters will also participate in the continental tournament on February 16-26.
"Our shooters are in good shape. The teenagers are capable of qualifying for the Olympics, they just need to take the 1st to 3rd spots,” chief coach Seyran Nikoghosyan said, according to the National Olympic Committee.
Nikoghosyan revealed that a total of 14 athletes will represent Armenia at the European Championships.
