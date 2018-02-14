// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Young Armenian shooters to try to qualify for Buenos Aires Olympics

Young Armenian shooters to try to qualify for Buenos Aires Olympics
February 14, 2018 - 14:27 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s junior shooting team will attempt to qualify for the Buenos Aires 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games at the European Championships in Hungary.

Adults and young shooters will also participate in the continental tournament on February 16-26.

"Our shooters are in good shape. The teenagers are capable of qualifying for the Olympics, they just need to take the 1st to 3rd spots,” chief coach Seyran Nikoghosyan said, according to the National Olympic Committee.

Nikoghosyan revealed that a total of 14 athletes will represent Armenia at the European Championships.

 Top stories
Marcos Pizzelli returning to Kazakhstan’s AktobeMarcos Pizzelli returning to Kazakhstan’s Aktobe
Midfielder Marcos Pizzelli has trained with the players of Kazakhstan’s Aktobe, an Instagram posted by the club reveals.
Levon Aronian half a point behind Tradewise Chess Festival leaderLevon Aronian half a point behind Tradewise Chess Festival leader
Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 8 match against Grigoriy Oparin of Russia at the Tradewise Chess Festival.
Armenia’s figure skaters bracing for European ChampionshipsArmenia’s figure skaters bracing for European Championships
Armenia’s Slavik Hayrapetyan will perform in the men's singles event of the 2018 European Figure Skating Championships.
Real Salt Lake looking for 'the best solution' for Yura MovsisyanReal Salt Lake looking for 'the best solution' for Yura Movsisyan
Real Salt Lake general manager Craig Waibel has provided updates on designated player, forward Yura Movsisyan.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Armenia's Levon Aronian to take part in King Salman Rapid and Blitz 2017
Deleted tweet hints at Mkhitaryan's transfer to Borussia Dortmund
Mkhitaryan’s fate in Man United still vague as several clubs show interest
Armenia's Aronian readying for King Salman Rapid and Blitz 2017
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Huntington's produces molecule that kills cancer, science says Scientists note exactly how they tested the molecule in human and mouse cancer cells, as well as in mice with ovarian cancer
Armenia among top 5 most romantic destinations for Russian couples The list of "couple routes” differs from countries with high tourist flows in that it does not contain CIS countries and ski resorts.
Video games could help improve mobility in stroke patients A joint research reveals that, after a cerebral infarction, injuries in areas that control attention also cause motility problems.
StartPhone 10 500 tariff plan now available for shorter subscription VivaCell-MTS is giving users the opportunity to subscribe to StartPhone 10 500 tariff plan with a shorter period of time.