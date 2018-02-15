Armenia's Katya Galstyan finishes 71st in Olympic 10km freestyle event

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia's Katya Galstyan came in the 71st in the Olympic cross country skiing women's 10km freestyle in Pyeongchang, South Korea on Thursday, February 15.

Galstyan finished in 30 minutes, 25.1 seconds, while the winner, 27-year-old Norwegian skier Ragnhild Haga, earned her first medal in her first Olympics in just 25 minutes 0.5 seconds.

Marit Bjoergen, also from Norway, and Krista Parmakoski of Finland finished tied for third to earn bronze medals.

As reported earlier, Armenian skier Mikayel Mikayelyan ha dclaimed the 72nd spot in the cross country skiing men's sprint classic style qualification stage.