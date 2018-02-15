Armenia drop to 91st spot in latest FIFA ranking
February 15, 2018 - 14:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia have dropped one spot to take the 91st position in the latest FIFA ranking released on Thursday, February 15.
The team collected seven points in the FIFA World Cup qualifying round in 2017 and did not manage to qualify for finals.
Leading the FIFA ranking are Germany, Brazil and Portugal, while Tonga, Somalia and Gibraltar come in the bottom end.
