Armenia drop to 91st spot in latest FIFA ranking

February 15, 2018 - 14:31 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia have dropped one spot to take the 91st position in the latest FIFA ranking released on Thursday, February 15.

The team collected seven points in the FIFA World Cup qualifying round in 2017 and did not manage to qualify for finals.

Leading the FIFA ranking are Germany, Brazil and Portugal, while Tonga, Somalia and Gibraltar come in the bottom end.

Marcos Pizzelli returning to Kazakhstan’s AktobeMarcos Pizzelli returning to Kazakhstan’s Aktobe
Midfielder Marcos Pizzelli has trained with the players of Kazakhstan’s Aktobe, an Instagram posted by the club reveals.
Levon Aronian half a point behind Tradewise Chess Festival leaderLevon Aronian half a point behind Tradewise Chess Festival leader
Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 8 match against Grigoriy Oparin of Russia at the Tradewise Chess Festival.
Armenia’s figure skaters bracing for European ChampionshipsArmenia’s figure skaters bracing for European Championships
Armenia’s Slavik Hayrapetyan will perform in the men's singles event of the 2018 European Figure Skating Championships.
Real Salt Lake looking for 'the best solution' for Yura MovsisyanReal Salt Lake looking for 'the best solution' for Yura Movsisyan
Real Salt Lake general manager Craig Waibel has provided updates on designated player, forward Yura Movsisyan.
