Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan 'clashed' before Armenian's exit
February 16, 2018 - 13:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Manchester United star Paul Pogba clashed with Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan prior to the player’s move to Arsenal, Manchester Evening News reports.
According to the source, Mkhitaryan thought Pogba was selfish after their 2-1 European Super Cup defeat to Real Madrid in August.
With the Super Cup goalless, he sauntered past Marcelo, rode a vain Luka Modric challenge inside his own half, bypassed Raphael Varane and was on the edge of the Real Madrid area, facing a makeshift four-man wall which had assembled in panic.
Real were so preoccupied with Pogba they ignored the unattended Henrikh Mkhitaryan to their left. Pogba did, too, and wellied the ball at Marcelo. Mkhitaryan was incandescent as the ball ballooned up into the air. United lost 2-1.
That selfishness irked Mkhitaryan confidants and Pogba was at it again at Burnley last month, the report says.
Top stories
Armenia's Katya Galstyan came in the 71st in the Olympic cross country skiing women's 10km freestyle in Pyeongchang
Midfielder Marcos Pizzelli has trained with the players of Kazakhstan’s Aktobe, an Instagram posted by the club reveals.
Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 8 match against Grigoriy Oparin of Russia at the Tradewise Chess Festival.
Armenia’s Slavik Hayrapetyan will perform in the men's singles event of the 2018 European Figure Skating Championships.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Scientists use eggs to produce clean energy The latest research is the result of the need for development of method to produce hydrogen without the need of fossil fuels.
U.S. coalition warplanes reportedly bomb own allies The reports come amid a large operation by U.S.-led coalition partner forces to eject IS terrorists from Ash-Sha’fah and its surrounding area.
Turkey-led forces scoop up 2 more towns in Syria’s Afrin Pro-Ankara forces maintained pressure on Kurdish paras in Afrin, striking in the region’s west and scoring a small advance
Russian blogger shares impressions about ‘real’ Karabakh “Having traveled a lot of beautiful and exotic spots on the planet, I find Karabakh one of the few places that I call real,” Shiryaev said.