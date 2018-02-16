Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan 'clashed' before Armenian's exit

PanARMENIAN.Net - Manchester United star Paul Pogba clashed with Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan prior to the player’s move to Arsenal, Manchester Evening News reports.

According to the source, Mkhitaryan thought Pogba was selfish after their 2-1 European Super Cup defeat to Real Madrid in August.

With the Super Cup goalless, he sauntered past Marcelo, rode a vain Luka Modric challenge inside his own half, bypassed Raphael Varane and was on the edge of the Real Madrid area, facing a makeshift four-man wall which had assembled in panic.

Real were so preoccupied with Pogba they ignored the unattended Henrikh Mkhitaryan to their left. Pogba did, too, and wellied the ball at Marcelo. Mkhitaryan was incandescent as the ball ballooned up into the air. United lost 2-1.

That selfishness irked Mkhitaryan confidants and Pogba was at it again at Burnley last month, the report says.