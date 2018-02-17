Azerbaijanis leaving areas bordering Armenia due to lack of gas

PanARMENIAN.Net - The population of Azerbaijan’s Shinikh region, which borders Armenia, have started leaving their homes due to a lack of gas in the area, Haqqin.az reports.

They were forced to turn to the country’s defense minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov for help.

A group of villagers from the villages Zamanli and Mor-Mor have asked Hasanov to use his authority to raise the issue of gasification of the settlements.

The villagers have repeatedly appealed to various official instances and the media, but have not achieved any visible results.

The situation ultimately became so unbearable that people started to leave the area.