Armenian boxer beats Mexican opponent at Thompson Boxing night

PanARMENIAN.Net - Lightweight boxer Zhora Hamazaryan of Armenia defeated Mexico's Sergio Ramirez at the Thompson Boxing fight night in Ontario, California on Friday, February 16, BoxingScene.com reports.

The Armenian dropped the Mexican in the second round en route to a four round unanimous decision victory. Scores were 39-36, 39-36, and 40-35 for Hamazaryan.

A few weeks ago Thompson Boxing announced a 12 dates for the upcoming year, the majority of the cards taking place at Ontario's Doubletree Hotel but there will be a additional dates that will be added to their schedule.