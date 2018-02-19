Armenian boxers heading to Bulgaria for Strandzha Cup

PanARMENIAN.Net - Strandzha Cup international tournament will be held in Sofia, Bulgaria on February 19-25, with seven Armenian boxers set to participate in the event.

According to preliminary applications, 300 athletes from a total of 34 countries will compete in the oldest international amateur boxing competition in Europe.

Artur Hovhannisyan (49kg weight category), Vahe Badalyan (52 kg), Zhirayr Sargsyan (56 kg), Hrayr Shahverdyan (60 kg), Gurgen Madoyan (69 kg), hambardzum Hakobyan (75 kg) and Gurgen Hovhannisyan (+91 kg) will represent Armenia in Sofia.

Bulgarian boxers have predominantly won the tournament in the past.