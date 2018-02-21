CMTPL payments through MobiDram terminals with 0% commission fee
February 21, 2018 - 11:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS announced on Wednesday, February 21 that now it is possible to make CMTPL (Compulsory Motor Third Party Liability Insurance) payments through MobiDram payment terminals located at VivaCell-MTS service centers.
CMTPL payments are made through MobiDram payment terminals without any commission fees. Moreover, 5% lower insurance premium is charged, in comparison to payments made directly at offices of insurance companies.
Through MobiDram payment terminals, people can make CMTPL payments of the following insurance companies: Armenia Insurance, Ingo Armenia, Nairi Insurance, RESO, Rosgosstrakh-Armenia and SIL Insurance.
