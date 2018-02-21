Excellent understanding between Ozil and Mkhitaryan: Football.London
February 21, 2018 - 12:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal stars Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan have already struck up an excellent understanding, Football.London says in an article about why Nigerian footballer Alex Iwobi holds the key to the Gunners getting the best out of the pair.
Arsenal host Ostersund in the second leg of their Europa League last 32 clash on Thursday night with the tie all but over following the 3-0 win in Sweden last week.
As soon as Ozil gets the ball, he looks for the Armenian and the pair proved to be far too good for the hosts, even on the artificial surface at the Jamtkraft Arena.
"Obviously some will point to the fact that it was against Ostersund, but this isn’t the first time we’ve seen the two link up well during their short time playing with each other," the article says.
"We also saw in the win against Everton how Ozil and Mkhitaryan seem to be on the same wavelength.
"They were fabulous that day, with Mkhitaryan stealing the show with his hat-trick of assists during the 5-1 win at the Emirates.
"Already it seems to be vital that Ozil and Mkhitaryan stay fairly close to each other on the pitch so they can combine in the way we saw for the German’s goal in Sweden last week."
According to the publication, Iwobi brings a balance to the attack and having him on the left flank allows Ozil to operate in a more central role behind the striker.
Iwobi has to start with them, to provide the balance out wide which allows Ozil and Mkhitaryan the licence to do what they can do behind Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, the article says.
Photo. Michael Regan/Getty Images
