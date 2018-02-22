Boys seen as an investment, girls as a loss in Armenia: The Guardian
February 22, 2018 - 14:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Sex selection may have been outlawed, but a shortage of women threatens the very survival of a country where boys are traditionally seen as an investment and girls as a loss, the Guardian says in an article by columnist Suzanne Moore about the problem in Armenia.
According to Moore, a need to ensure the family lineage, and the belief that boys will provide in old age propel parental sex selection.
“Girls grow up, marry and leave. They move in with the husband’s family. Boys are an investment. Girls are a loss. This I hear repeated over and over again. It is hard to reconcile with the modern women – doctors, journalists and politicians – who are everywhere in Yerevan. Some of the biggest pressures on women to have sons come from other women: mothers–in–law,” she says in the article.”
Armenia really needs its missing women.
“We lose 1,400 girls a year. In the long term who will our boys marry? How will we consolidate the Armenian nation? We are only 3 million people. We have no right to such losses. There will be no mothers to give birth to girls,” says Dr Hrachya Khalafyan, who runs the Sevan medical centre in Yerevan.
In a classroom in the Gevorkian seminary in Vagharshapat, in the complex of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, eager young priests are trained. Ann an amazing psychologist called Inga Harutyunyan gives them texts from the Bible that emphasise respect for women.
Getting the church on side, along with the government and civil society is quite something. This is the strategy in Armenia: to work with everyone; not to alienate any group, but to promote the value of girls and women right across the culture. And it’s working.
The key to change is situating this debate at the very heart of Armenian society, to ensure the survival of the nation.
If the trends are not reversed, Armenia will have lost almost 93,000 women by 2060. That’s an awful lot of potential mothers.
