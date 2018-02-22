Turkish professor says Sultan Abdul Hamid II built Google

PanARMENIAN.Net - A professor from Turkey’s Sakarya University claims that 34th Sultan of the Ottoman Empire Abdul Hamid II was the founder and the first user of Google, CNN Turk reports

According to Dr. Ebubekir Sofuoglu, if the Sultan remained in power for 10 more years, Turkey would now be the world’s wealthiest country.

Abdul Hamid, he said, had no intention to enter the First World War, while Turkey was in control of the world’s biggest oil reserves.

This is not the first time that Turkish intellectuals or officials take credit for certain developments or inventions. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for example, once said that it wasn't Christopher Columbus but Muslims who discovered America and built a mosque there.

A Turkish historian said on another occasion that English poet and playwright William Shakespeare was a secret Muslim whose real name was Sheikh Pir.