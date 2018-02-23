// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Robert Pires hopes for good Mkhitaryan-Aubameyang connection

February 23, 2018 - 10:37 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal great Robert Pires said joining Manchester United was out of the question in his day, but insisted the club must move on from losing Alexis Sanchez to their rivals, ESPN FC reports citing Spanish online journal Marca.

According to Pires, Arsenal have not been weakened by the move after getting Henrikh Mkhitaryan in return and signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund in January.

"Of course Arsenal lost a great player but we also got a great player in return, so for me, it's the same," Pires said. "A team is not made up of just one player. Sanchez did well at Arsenal but that is in the past.

"Now we have to look at the present and the future and hope that Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang can find a good connection just as they had back in Dortmund. To see the two of them with [Mesut] Ozil is very exciting. I think in general, everything is the same at Arsenal."

Pires still trains with Arsenal's first team on a regular basis and has maintained a close relationship with manager Arsene Wenger.

The Gunners are in sixth place in the Premier League and could miss out on the Champions League for the second year running unless they win the Europa League.

Excellent understanding between Ozil and Mkhitaryan: Football.London
As soon as Ozil gets the ball, he looks for the Armenian and the pair proved to be far too good for the hosts, the article says.
Mikayel Mikayelyan from Armenia comes in 83rd in 15km skiing event
Mikayelyan finished in 39 minutes, 1.4 seconds, while Switzerland's Dario Cologna won the race in 33 minutes, 43.9 seconds.
Armenia's Katya Galstyan finishes 71st in Olympic 10km freestyle event
Armenia's Katya Galstyan came in the 71st in the Olympic cross country skiing women's 10km freestyle in Pyeongchang
Marcos Pizzelli returning to Kazakhstan's Aktobe
Midfielder Marcos Pizzelli has trained with the players of Kazakhstan’s Aktobe, an Instagram posted by the club reveals.
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

Deleted tweet hints at Mkhitaryan's transfer to Borussia Dortmund
Mkhitaryan’s fate in Man United still vague as several clubs show interest
Armenia's Aronian readying for King Salman Rapid and Blitz 2017
Armenian swimmers round out 2018 with fresh records
Serj Tankian thanks Dutch parliament for Armenian Genocide bills "Thank you to the Dutch Parliament and to all our friends in the Netherlands for this," SOAD frontman Serj Tankian said.
Armenia preparing TV series about archaeological excavations The ministry of culture and one of the Armenian TV stations are preparing a series about archaeological excavations in the country.
New device for detecting cancerous stem cells in the works The project aims to develop tech that will have the ability to identify and treat various types of glioblastoma and medulloblastoma cancer cell.
Turkey unveils footage of own forces attacking convoy in Afrin According to a military report from Aleppo, several people in this convoy were wounded, including a number of civilians.