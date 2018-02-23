Robert Pires hopes for good Mkhitaryan-Aubameyang connection
February 23, 2018 - 10:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal great Robert Pires said joining Manchester United was out of the question in his day, but insisted the club must move on from losing Alexis Sanchez to their rivals, ESPN FC reports citing Spanish online journal Marca.
According to Pires, Arsenal have not been weakened by the move after getting Henrikh Mkhitaryan in return and signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund in January.
"Of course Arsenal lost a great player but we also got a great player in return, so for me, it's the same," Pires said. "A team is not made up of just one player. Sanchez did well at Arsenal but that is in the past.
"Now we have to look at the present and the future and hope that Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang can find a good connection just as they had back in Dortmund. To see the two of them with [Mesut] Ozil is very exciting. I think in general, everything is the same at Arsenal."
Pires still trains with Arsenal's first team on a regular basis and has maintained a close relationship with manager Arsene Wenger.
The Gunners are in sixth place in the Premier League and could miss out on the Champions League for the second year running unless they win the Europa League.
