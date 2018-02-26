Armenian wrestlers snatch 6 medals at Kiev Memorial tournament

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Greco-Roman wrestlers have secured four bronze medals at the XXI Outstanding Ukrainian Wrestlers and Coaches Memorial tournament in Kiev after Olympic Champion Artur Aleksanyan (98 kg weight category) snatched gold and Slavik Galstyan (68 kg) won bronze earlier.

On Sunday, February 25, Karapet Chalyan (77 kg), Armen Melikyan (60 kg), Maxim Manukyan (87 kg) and Artur Shahinyan (87 kg) took a bronze medal each.

Freestyle wrestlers fought earlier but were unable to win medal.