// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenian wrestlers snatch 6 medals at Kiev Memorial tournament

Armenian wrestlers snatch 6 medals at Kiev Memorial tournament
February 26, 2018 - 12:40 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Greco-Roman wrestlers have secured four bronze medals at the XXI Outstanding Ukrainian Wrestlers and Coaches Memorial tournament in Kiev after Olympic Champion Artur Aleksanyan (98 kg weight category) snatched gold and Slavik Galstyan (68 kg) won bronze earlier.

On Sunday, February 25, Karapet Chalyan (77 kg), Armen Melikyan (60 kg), Maxim Manukyan (87 kg) and Artur Shahinyan (87 kg) took a bronze medal each.

Freestyle wrestlers fought earlier but were unable to win medal.

 Top stories
Excellent understanding between Ozil and Mkhitaryan: Football.LondonExcellent understanding between Ozil and Mkhitaryan: Football.London
As soon as Ozil gets the ball, he looks for the Armenian and the pair proved to be far too good for the hosts, the article says.
Mikayel Mikayelyan from Armenia comes in 83rd in 15km skiing eventMikayel Mikayelyan from Armenia comes in 83rd in 15km skiing event
Mikayelyan finished in 39 minutes, 1.4 seconds, while Switzerland's Dario Cologna won the race in 33 minutes, 43.9 seconds.
Armenia's Katya Galstyan finishes 71st in Olympic 10km freestyle eventArmenia's Katya Galstyan finishes 71st in Olympic 10km freestyle event
Armenia's Katya Galstyan came in the 71st in the Olympic cross country skiing women's 10km freestyle in Pyeongchang
Marcos Pizzelli returning to Kazakhstan’s AktobeMarcos Pizzelli returning to Kazakhstan’s Aktobe
Midfielder Marcos Pizzelli has trained with the players of Kazakhstan’s Aktobe, an Instagram posted by the club reveals.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Deleted tweet hints at Mkhitaryan's transfer to Borussia Dortmund
Mkhitaryan’s fate in Man United still vague as several clubs show interest
Armenian swimmers round out 2018 with fresh records
French Armenian jockey wants to represent Armenia at 2024 Olympics
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Georgia smoking ban coming into effect in May Under the changes, the country is banning smoking in public places such as in bars, restaurants, hotels and cafes.
Iran, Turkey, Russia presidents to meet in Istanbul in May Bahram Qasemi said in a press conference that Iran has always been in contact with Turkey, and in the past few days.
Ameriabank raises %11.5 million in funding from Symbiotics "This is our first transaction with a new valuable partner, and we look forward to our long-term fruitful cooperation," Artak Hanesyan said.
Diagnosing Parkinson's disease through tears The researchers observed a significant decrease in total alpha-synuclein in tears from PD patients relative to healthy controls.