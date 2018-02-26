// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

World and European Champion Nazik Avdalyan ends career

February 26, 2018 - 18:23 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - World and European Champion, weightlifter Nazik Avdalyan is ending her career, Secretary General of Armenia’s weightlifting federation said, according to the National Olympic Committee.

“Nazik isn’t training any more, she has even made a statements about this,” Pashik Alaverdyan was quoted as saying.

“She has said she is busy with her family, asking for privacy and revealing that she is not training and participating in tournaments anymore.”

Avdalyan won a gold medal at the 2009 World Weightlifting Championships. In 2010, Avdalyan got in a car crash and received multiple bone fractures and a spine injury. After seven years of absence, she made a huge comeback and won a gold medal at the 2016 European Weightlifting Championships.

