Georgia smoking ban coming into effect in May
February 26, 2018 - 18:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A ban on smoking in public areas in Georgia will enter into force starting from May 1 after the country’s parliament approved an anti-tobacco legislation in May 2017.
Under the changes, the country is banning smoking in public places such as in bars, restaurants, hotels, cafes, while open verandas or terraces of bars and restaurants won’t be affected.
According to experts, by adopting such a strict anti-tobacco law, Georgia is closer to European standards.
A draft law prohibiting tobacco smoking in public spaces was recently unveiled in Armenia too. The bill unveiled just recently imposes major fines for smoking in public catering facilities, hotels, cars, medical, cultural, entertainment centers and other spaces prohibited by law.
A great number of social media users have taken to Facebook to express their discontent with the decision.
Top stories
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
Partner news
Latest news
World and European Champion Nazik Avdalyan ends career World and European Champion, weightlifter Nazik Avdalyan is ending her career, Secretary General of Armenia’s weightlifting federation said.
Ameriabank raises %11.5 million in funding from Symbiotics "This is our first transaction with a new valuable partner, and we look forward to our long-term fruitful cooperation," Artak Hanesyan said.
Armenia foreign minister to address UN Human Rights Council Foreign minister Edward Nalbandian will address the 37th regular session of the United Nations Human Rights Council.
Netflix nabs English-speaking rights to 'Dovlatov' Netflix acquired rights for North America, the U.K., Australia/New Zealand and Scandinavia for the period drama.