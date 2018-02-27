Marriott to open The Alexander luxury hotel in Armenia on April 1

PanARMENIAN.Net - Marriott International will open a luxury hotel called The Alexander in downtown Yerevan on April 1.

Set to feature 114 smoke-free rooms overall, the hotel in the Armenian capital will open under the flag of the The Luxury Collection of Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide, a subsidiary of Marriott International.

According to information posted on Starwood's website, The Alexander will offer a variety of luxury rooms, including family suites and a presidential suite, as well as at least four eateries and bars, including Gabriel’s Bar And Lounge, The Keys Cigar Lounge, Atelier 1797 Penthouse Bar & Grill and Gabriel’s Pastry Shop.

Starwood Hotels & Resorts is thus partnering with Tsupani CJSC to launch the international luxury hotel in the country.

Currently, there are two Marriott hotels in Armenia - one in Yerevan, not far from The Alexander, and the other in the resort town of Tsaghkadzor.