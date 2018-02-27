Marriott to open The Alexander luxury hotel in Armenia on April 1
February 27, 2018 - 12:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Marriott International will open a luxury hotel called The Alexander in downtown Yerevan on April 1.
Set to feature 114 smoke-free rooms overall, the hotel in the Armenian capital will open under the flag of the The Luxury Collection of Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide, a subsidiary of Marriott International.
According to information posted on Starwood's website, The Alexander will offer a variety of luxury rooms, including family suites and a presidential suite, as well as at least four eateries and bars, including Gabriel’s Bar And Lounge, The Keys Cigar Lounge, Atelier 1797 Penthouse Bar & Grill and Gabriel’s Pastry Shop.
Starwood Hotels & Resorts is thus partnering with Tsupani CJSC to launch the international luxury hotel in the country.
Currently, there are two Marriott hotels in Armenia - one in Yerevan, not far from The Alexander, and the other in the resort town of Tsaghkadzor.
Top stories
Armenia is one of Fodor’s Go List of destinations which the magazine compiled as a reminder to hold strong to your enthusiasm for exploration.
Smithsonian Magazine has prepared an article about the Caucasian leopard which dates back millennia in Armenia’s history and iconography.
According to tweets by founder and CEO Geoffrey Kent, the trip, beginning in LA culminating in NYC, offered a host of activities in Armenia.
JAMnews has prepared an article about immigrants from across the globe who have chosen Armenia as a safe haven.
Partner news
Latest news
Researchers discover more genes associated with schizophrenia The largest of its kind, the study examined genetic data in 100,000 individuals including 40,000 people with a diagnosis of schizophrenia.
Turkey: Czech release of former PYD leader is 'support for terror' Turkey said the release of the former leader of a Syrian Kurdish political party by a Czech court was "a clear support for terror".
Russian troops filmed guiding attack choppers against Islamic State A YouTube channel has released footage of a Russian Mi-28 attack helicopter carrying out an assault against a group of IS militants.
Vandals confuse Armenians with Jews, damage wrong monument The monument in Novokuznetsk has the form of an open book, with Armenian and Russian alphabets inscribed on the reverse.