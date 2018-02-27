Fansided: Would Henrikh Mkhitaryan make a difference in City clash?

PanARMENIAN.Net - One theory is that midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan would have made a difference in Arsenal's latest clash against Manchester City, Fansided says in an article, claiming that the defeat was a clear result of not having enough attacking force.

The Armenia international was cup-tied, having made a substitute appearance for Manchester United and was unavailable for the match.

As such, Mesut Ozil didn’t have his creative mate there with him, and with both Jack Wilshere and Aaron Ramsey sitting deeper, there was pure isolation that, hypothetically, could have been alleviated by Mkhitaryan.

"It’s hard to say what different Mkhitaryan would have made. Chances are we would have benefited from a few more chances, but one guy isn’t enough to change a game that got that lopsided. Not by a long shot," the article says.