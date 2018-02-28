Henrikh Mkhitaryan could become a top player at Arsenal: Didi Hamann

PanARMENIAN.Net - Liverpool FC legend Dietmar Hamann believes Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan could become a highly-coveted player at Arsenal, The Sport Review reports.

According to Hamann, the Armenia international could turn into a top Premier League player if Arsene Wenger is able to get the best out of the Gunners signing.

Arsenal signed Mkhitaryan in a swap deal from Manchester United in the January transfer window after Alexis Sanchez completed a switch to Old Trafford.

Mkhitaryan made an impressive start to his Arsenal career with three assists in a resounding 5-1 win against Everton in his home debut at The Emirates last month.

Former Liverpool FC midfielder Hamann explained why he is such a big fan of Mkhitaryan ahead of Arsenal’s home clash against Manchester City at The Emirates on Thursday, March 1 night.

“I think the one I would take is probably a player that has just arrived at the club in Mkhitaryan,” Hamann told TAG Heuer.

“I think he’s a very capable player and for one reason or another it hasn’t worked out at Manchester United but I think they’ve got a top player.

“And if Wenger gets the best out of him, I think you see a player who a lot of other teams would want in 6-18 months’ time because he is a provider, he’s a goal scorer and I think all-round he is probably the complete offensive midfielder for me.

“I think in Mkhitaryan if he gets him going then people will be surprised how good he is.